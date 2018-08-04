ONE YEAR AFTER HE WAS NEARLY KILLED, SCALISE IS STILL RECEIVING ASSASSINATION THREATS

A man who promised to put some “lead” into House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was arrested and charged Thursday with interstate communication of a threat, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.

The man, 63-year-old Carlos Bayon, was charged by criminal complaint with interstate communication of a threat. Bayon left Scalise a message on June 30 claiming he would make the whip “pay,” promising to feed him and the people that sent him to Washington “lead.” TheDCNF learned Bayon left the message at one of Scalise’s district offices.

“Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente [Spanish for ‘an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth’]. That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day,” Bayon left on Scalise’s congressional answering machine.

“Whip Scalise is grateful to law enforcement for their actions. He will never forget how their heroism saved his life and those of his colleagues last year. As he has said before, there is absolutely no place in our political discourse for violent threats,” Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for Scalise, told TheDCNF in response to the news that Bayon had been arrested.

Bayon’s threats are one in a series of threats against the lives and safety of Scalise, Republicans in Congress and President Donald Trump. Celebrities have repeatedly called for violence against the president, even going so far as to feature his likeness decapitated or about to be assassinated. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1