Trump Reveals What He Did in One Hour That Obama Couldn’t Do in Eight Years

At every opportunity on Thursday night, Trump shared some of the successes his administration has so far enjoyed, along with some of the challenges that remain, including securing the American borders, fixing illegal immigration and the problems associated with it, and much more.

Trump said at one point, “I met with NATO … NATO has been ripping us [off]. We’ve been defending Europe and they are not paying their bills. So I went in and said, ‘Folks, you’ve gotta pay up. You are delinquent.’ They will be paying $200 billion,” the president declared.

“It took me one hour — but it was a rough hour,” said Trump, as the crowd cheered for a period of time.

“The head of NATO, Secretary-General Stoltenberg, said to the press, ‘They don’t report it, they only make up stories,’” recounted Trump. “They only make [them] up …”

“So what happened?” added Trump. “He [Stoltenberg] said, ‘Last year alone’ — because of what I did the previous year — ‘we took in $44 billion more.’ You have to understand,” said Trump, “this is money to guard against Russia.”- READ MORE

