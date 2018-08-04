Politics
Pompeo: North Korea has ‘a ways to go’ to denuclearize
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that North Korea still has more work to do before fulfilling its promise to denuclearize, according to The Associated Press.
Pompeo told reporters that there is “still a ways to go before” the country fully denuclearizes, noting that North Korea is still in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
“Chairman Kim made a commitment to denuclearize,” Pompeo said. “The world demanded that [he] do so in the U.N. Security Council resolutions. To the extent they are behaving in a manner inconsistent with that, they are in violation of one or both of the U.N. Security Council resolutions. We can see we still have a ways to go to achieve the ultimate outcome we’re looking for.”
The secretary of State is in Singapore for the Association of South East Asian Nations annual regional forum. A senior State Department official told reporters that a private meeting between Pompeo and the North Korean foreign minister at the meeting was possible, but he would not confirm it. – READ MORE
