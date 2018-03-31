Media Fail: Only 39% Say Stormy Story Important While 59% Believe Clinton Accusers

Only 39 percent of those polled attach any importance to the media’s obsessive coverage of Stormy Daniels, while a comfortable majority of 59 percent do believe those who have accused former-President Bill Clinton of sexual assault.

Rasmussen Reports, one of the most accurate pollsters in the 2016 presidential campaign, has nothing but bad news for a mainstream media dedicated to taking down President Trump, and who are now desperate enough to do so using what was, at worst, a consensual one-night extra-marital affair with a porn queen.

Outside of 74 percent Democrats, most people are not even following the dumb story. Only 41 percent of Republicans are interested, while only 43% of those not affiliated with either party are following it.

The worst news for the media is the effect Stormy is having on voters — which is to say not much at all. While 64 percent of Democrats say the Stormy story has “colored their perceptions” of Trump, only 23 percent of Republicans and a mere 26 percent of Independents agree. – READ MORE

