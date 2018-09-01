Omarosa’s memoir is reportedly tanking

Omarosa Manigault Newman could probably use a few tweets from President Trump right about now.

The former reality star-turned-White House senior adviser has reportedly seen a dramatic dip in book sales since her Aug. 14 release of “Unhinged,” which recounts her brief time as a staffer.

According to the Washington Post, hardcover sales dropped by more than 40 percent after the first week — when she managed to sell 34,000 copies following a Trump Twitter tirade.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out," the president tweeted. "Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said she is ready “anytime, anyplace” to appear as a witness against President Trump, including a potential Senate impeachment trial.

“I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” said Manigault Newman in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery” released Friday, claiming she can testify about her knowledge of Russian ties to Trump’s campaign.

Manigault Newman said that congressional committees have not yet reached out to her seeking testimony regarding information relevant to lawmaker probes into election interference and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

Earlier this month she said that she met with special counsel Robert Mueller and would be willing to speak with him again.