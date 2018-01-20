Omarosa trying to lawyer up, may have secretly taped White House conversations

President Trump’s former spotlight-seeking staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman might have secretly recorded private conversations in the White House, The New York Daily News reported Friday.

Manigault-Newman, who abruptly left the White House last year, purportedly “loves” to record meetings and has been lawyering up. She’s held several exploratory meetings with high profile attorneys in recent weeks, including Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former Bill Cosby lawyer Monique Pressley, the paper reported.

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” a source told the Daily News. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

Though White house Chief of Staff John Kelly personally told the former “Apprentice” star that her stint in the White House had come to a close last month, her official last day is Saturday. – READ MORE

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in an interview Thursday he was unsure why Trump ally Omarosa Manigault Newman was hired to the White House.

“I don’t know,” Spicer responded when asked by Fox News’s Laura Ingraham why Manigault Newman, a former reality TV star, was hired.

“[Did] she have any qualifications to work in the White House?” Ingraham asked.

“Look, she was very loyal to the president,” Spicer replied, before Ingraham noted that Manigault Newman campaigned for Trump during the 2016 election.