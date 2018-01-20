It’ll Take Weeks For Lindsey Graham To Wash All The Egg Off His Face After This Tom Cotton Burn

Senator Tom Cotton hit back at Senator Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina lawmaker called him the “Steve King” of the Senate Friday.

Cotton’s response to this: difference between Steve King and Lindsey Graham is that “Steve King can actually win in Iowa.” https://t.co/vRNzcrnyiH — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 19, 2018

Cotton referenced Graham’s ill fated presidential candidacy in 2016 where he dropped out in December 2015 after months of failing to garner even 1% popularity in opinion polls. The South Carolina senator admitted in a recent interview that he was “beaten like a drum” by President Donald Trump in the campaign. – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — who says he corrected President Trump when he allegedly made a comment about African countries being a “shithole” — made a similar comment in 2013, calling Mexico and other Central American countries a “hellhole.”

Graham, in 2013, said during a Senate panel discussion that Mexico and other countries the majority of illegal aliens are deriving from are a “hellhole.”

Graham said at the time:

The people coming across the southern border live in hellholes. They don’t like that. They want to come here. Our problem is we can’t have everybody in the world who lives in a hellhole come to America

There are 11 million people coming through the southern border ‘cause they come from countries where they can’t find work, and life is miserable. So it seems to me that if you can control who gets a job you’ve gone a long way in controlling illegal immigration. Because as long as the jobs are available in America you can’t build a fence high enough to stop people. – READ MORE

America is not owned by Americans and their children but is instead held by people all over the globe, according to a statement from amnesty advocate Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“I’ve always believed that America is an idea [which is] not defined by its people but by its ideals,” Graham said in a press statement January 12 which sought to criticise President Donald Trump for describing some foreign countries as less pleasant than America, or as “shitholes.”

Graham continued:

The American ideal is embraced by people all over the globe. It was best said a long time ago, E Pluribus Unum – Out of Many, One. Diversity has always been our strength, not our weakness. In reforming immigration we cannot lose these American Ideals.

Graham was a founding member of the 2013 “Gang of Eight” pro-amnesty group and has frequently urged the importation of more cheap labor for his home-state companies.

His view of Americans’ homeland as the shared property of the world is shared by many other pro-immigration advocates. For example, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is working with Graham to push the amnesty bill, said in December:

America is a land of immigrants — it is who we are … that is why I have consistently supported humane and comprehensive immigration law reform, and it is why I am a proud co-sponsor of the DREAM Act. – READ MORE