Newly released Clinton emails include classified messages, show knowledge of security problems

A conservative watchdog group on Friday released 78 pages of new Hillary Clinton emails –three of which contained classified information and others that revealed the former secretary of state knew about potential security issues with her private email server.

The State Department turned over the new emails to Judicial Watch as part of the group’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, which is on an accelerated schedule of production ordered by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg.

Boasberg ordered the State Department to complete processing of the remaining 72,000 pages recovered by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton’s private email server by Sept. 28, 2018.

Judicial Watch said the new emails appear to be among those that Clinton had attempted to delete or had otherwise failed to disclose.

“The fact that Hillary Clinton and her agents tried to destroy or hide emails shows how she flagrantly and knowingly violated the laws that protect classified information and government records,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “And these new emails refute Hillary Clinton’s repeated claims of having little or no knowledge about her email system. She clearly was fully in charge of setting up her outlaw email system and overseeing its use.”

The new emails reveal Clinton’s apparent knowledge of “system vulnerabilities” with her non-state.gov email address.- READ MORE

The chief of staff and senior counselor to FBI Director Christopher Wray is expected to meet with the House Oversight Committee Thursday.

A spokesperson for House Oversight confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Jim Rybicki is expected to testify as part of the committee’s investigation into the Department of Justice’s probe in Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and the decision by then-FBI Director James Comey to announce there would be no criminal charges against the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

In a letter to department leadership, they requested interviews with Rybicki, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who traded anti-Trump text messages with another FBI agent who had also been assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. – READ MORE

Huma Abedin backed up copies of her emails with Hillary Clinton onto her husband’s laptop, contrary to what she told the FBI and other officials investigating the email scandal, according to a new report.

Abedin, Clinton’s top aide, backed up many of her work-related emails to Anthony Weiner’s laptop after Clinton left the State Department in early 2013, the Daily Mail writes after a examination of her emails.

But Abedin told the FBI that she “lost most of her old emails as a result of the transition” from the State Department.

“She had only accessed clintonemail.com through a web portal and did not have a method for archiving her old emails prior to the transition,” according to notes taken during an FBI interview with Abedin on April 5, 2016.

Abedin compounded that statement in June 2016 by telling lawyers from a watchdog group under oath that she didn’t back up emails.

“With respect to those State Department work-related emails on the Clintonemail.com accounts, what did you do, if anything, to preserve those emails?” asked an attorney with Judicial Watch, according to a transcript of the deposition. – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday demanded Hillary Clinton’s former aide Huma Abedin be sent to jail for not properly handling classified information.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

On Dec. 29, the State Department released emails Abedin sent and received while employed at the State Department during Clinton’s stint as secretary from 2009 to 2011. – READ MORE