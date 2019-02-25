Omarosa Predicts Trump Will Become ‘Unhinged’ if Michael Cohen Talks About Ivanka During Congressional Testimony

Former White House aide, author and reality show villain Omarosa Manigault Newman said President Donald Trump will become “unhinged” if his former fixer Michael Cohen focuses on the Trump kids — especially Ivanka — during his Congressional testimony.

Omarosa — who called Trump’s family a “crime family” — started by saying that Cohen “knows everything about this family” and the former Trump fixer is going to share “about possible insurance fraud, tax fraud, the inner workings of their dealings with the Trump Moscow” during his testimony.

She added: “I’ll be interested to see how much he shares about the role of Trump’s children in a lot of these deals including senior adviser Ivanka Trump, Jared , her husband, and the children, Don [Jr.] and Eric Trump.”

