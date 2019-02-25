JCN’s Ortiz’s Explains Push Behind Anti-AOC Billboards in NYC — ‘Really Is About This Growing Trend of Socialism’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto,” Job Creators Network’s Alfredo Ortiz, the head of the group behind billboards in New York City’s Times Square attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her successful effort to end Amazon’s attempt to locate it’s so-called HQ2 in New York City, explained the motivation of the group’s campaign.

Ortiz tied it to the rise of socialism.

“It really is about this growing trend of socialism and ideas that just don’t make sense,” Ortiz said.

He went on to read an email from a supporter of his effort who claimed to be a concerned private citizen questioning the popularity of that ideology.

