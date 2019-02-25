Dems mock Trump’s pitch for Fourth of July celebration

The president on Sunday morning urged Americans to “hold the date”on Independence Day — which is already a federal holiday — for “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

“It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial,” Trump tweeted. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

Twitter users quickly noted that Washington, D.C., already offers a Fourth of July slate of events just like the ones Trump mentioned, including a free concert and fireworks on the National Mall, and a parade down Constitution Avenue.

“So, who’s gonna tell him?” Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) tweeted.

Others offered more sarcastic responses.

“If this goes well, I think we should follow it with a big party in Times Square the night before New Year’s Day,” tweeted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who is said to be mulling a 2020 presidential bid.

“This is actually an excellent idea and I think the whole country should get behind a celebration on July 4,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) tweeted.

