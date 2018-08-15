Omarosa claims Trump knew about hacked emails prior to WikiLeaks release

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman claimed Tuesday that President Trump knew about the hacked Democratic emails obtained by WikiLeaks before they were released during the height of the 2016 election campaign.

She made the allegation during an interview that aired on MSNBC Tuesday afternoon, saying that Trump “absolutely” knew about the emails before they were released by WikiLeaks. She also said campaign officials were instructed to bring up the emails at every point they could during the end of the campaign.

When asked by the reporter whether she was implying Trump had a back channel to WikiLeaks, Omarosa replied, “I didn’t say that, you did.”

“I will say that I am going to expose the corruption that went on in the campaign and in the White House,” Manigault-Newman added. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly suing former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, for millions of dollars after she released audio of her conversations with Trump and Chief of Staff, John Kelly.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump campaign claimed that Manigault-Newman broke her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she revealed private talks from the White House Situation Room.

Her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” features disparaging remarks about the president, which also violates the NDA.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign,” the campaign said. – READ MORE