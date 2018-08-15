Trump Says Russia Investigation Wouldn’t Happen Under a ‘Real Attorney General’

President Donald Trump had harsh words for his own attorney general Tuesday. The jab at Jeff Sessions was among a firestorm of tweets following the announcement that Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI.

Specifically, Trump blamed Sessions for the continuing Russia investigation and claimed a “real attorney general” would never let it happen.

“They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn’t do.” Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Trump has been critical of the attorney general ever since he recused himself from the Russia investigation. According to the Washington Examiner, Trump said he would’ve “put a different attorney general in” if he had known of Sessions’ intention to step out of the investigation. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions Saturday for not acting to hold members of the Justice Department accountable.

“Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is all starting to be revealed – not pretty.”

The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

….Do you believe Nelly worked for Fusion and her husband STILL WORKS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE.” I have never seen anything so Rigged in my life. Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action. It is all starting to be revealed – not pretty. IG Report soon? Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Trump cited reports about phony dossier investigator Christopher Steele meeting with Justice official Bruce Ohr, even after he was fired at the FBI.- READ MORE