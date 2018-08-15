    True Pundit

    Politics

    Trump Says Russia Investigation Wouldn’t Happen Under a ‘Real Attorney General’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Donald Trump had harsh words for his own attorney general Tuesday. The jab at Jeff Sessions was among a firestorm of tweets following the announcement that Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI.

    Specifically, Trump blamed Sessions for the continuing Russia investigation and claimed a “real attorney general” would never let it happen.

    Trump has been critical of the attorney general ever since he recused himself from the Russia investigation. According to the Washington Examiner, Trump said he would’ve “put a different attorney general in” if he had known of Sessions’ intention to step out of the investigation. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions Saturday for not acting to hold members of the Justice Department accountable.

    “Our A.G. is scared stiff and Missing in Action,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is all starting to be revealed – not pretty.”

    Trump cited reports about phony dossier investigator Christopher Steele meeting with Justice official Bruce Ohr, even after he was fired at the FBI.- READ MORE

    Trump Claims Russia Investigation Wouldn't Happen Under a 'Real Attorney General'
    Trump Claims Russia Investigation Wouldn't Happen Under a 'Real Attorney General'

    “'If we had a real Attorney General,' the president, who nominated and can fire the attorney general, says."

    IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: