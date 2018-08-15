Manafort Faces 300 Yrs Prison Time For Being Trump’s Campaign Manager — While Jihadis at Child Terrorist Training Camp Released on Signature Bond

Mueller’s prosecutors rested their case Monday, day 10 of the bank fraud and tax evasion trial against Paul Manafort playing out in an Alexandria, VA courtroom.

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces 305 years in prison if convicted on all 18 counts.

In contrast, 5 Muslims who set up a terrorist training camp in New Mexico were released on bond by a judge.

Muslim Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was arrested earlier this month at a terrorist compound in New Mexico.

Wahhaj was training children to commit mass shootings at US schools.

Siraj ibn Wahhaj is the son of a Brooklyn imam who was named as a possible co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. – READ MORE

Attorneys for one-time Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort rested their case Tuesday without calling any witnesses or presenting any further evidence to defend their client, who faces charges of tax evasion and bank fraud that could land him in prison for decades.

Manafort briefly spoke in the courtroom without the jury present, saying he did not wish to testify on his own behalf.

It’s the first time Manafort has been heard in the trial, which is in its third week.

The surprise decision by the defense came after federal prosecutors spent more than two weeks seeking to prove to the jury that Manafort hid money from the IRS and submitted false documents to obtain bank loans.

Manafort’s defense argued the main witness against him, his former aide Richard Gates, is an untrustworthy witness who stole money from Manafort and was involved in extramarital affairs. – READ MORE