Omarosa Broke White House Security Protocol in Taping Situation Room Firing

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (pictured above) apparently broke security protocols when she taped her firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the situation room in December 2017.

“As you’ll see in ‘Unhinged,’ I protected myself because this is a White House where everybody lies,” she told NBC News host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

But the former White House aide revealed she secretly recorded the exchange with Kelly in the situation room — the room in the West Wing’s basement with the strictest security protocols in place because it is where presidents and key staff members monitor crises and make decisions.

News of her recording from the situation room spurred immediate responses and condemnations of her credibility.

“Who in their right mind thinks it’s appropriate to secretly record the White House chief of staff in the situation room?” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “Secretly recording conversations in the situation room isn’t just wildly inappropriate, it’s a threat to our national security. If she broke federal law, she should be prosecuted.”

Former White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week” that “when you enter the situation room, you have to give up all your phones. So if she actually did that, that’s quite an affront.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1