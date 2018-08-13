Politics
‘BIKERS FOR TRUMP’ EVENT GOT RAINED OUT, SO THE PRESIDENT INVITED THEM ALL INSIDE
President Donald Trump greeted nearly 200 military veterans, law enforcement officers, supporters and members of the New Jersey chapter of “Bikers for Trump” at his Bedminster golf club on Saturday afternoon.
Info from @WhiteHouse on today’s “photo opportunity with ‘Bikers for Trump’ and supporters” at Bedminster, NJ. pic.twitter.com/VfCcGBrYpn
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 11, 2018
WHEN THE RAIN PROVED RELENTLESS, THE PRESIDENT INVITED EVERYONE INSIDE. HE POSED FOR SELFIES, SIGNED HATS, AND GREETED MANY OF THE BIKERS PERSONALLY.
President Trump brought the Bikers for Trump event inside Trump National Bedminster because of the rain. He’s currently signing MAGA hats, taking selfies with people, and greeting supporters. pic.twitter.com/IwBRDCX0JS
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) August 11, 2018
President @realDonaldTrump signs autographs and meets with supporters and members of 'Bikers for Trump' in the ballroom of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. pic.twitter.com/mncyBN5j9Z
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!