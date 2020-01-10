Omar draws ire for condemning Iran sanctions as ‘crippling’ while backing anti-Israel BDS movement

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is being accused of holding contradictory views on Iran and Israel.

At a news conference Wednesday, the Minnesota Democrat condemned the Trump administration’s planned sanctions against Iran, calling them “crippling” and asserting they would “starve the Iranian people.

But critics noted she simultaneously supports the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, which promotes punitive actions against Israel.

Trump addressed the nation the morning after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq where U.S. service members are stationed. He also announced the U.S. would impose new “powerful” sanctions against Iran until “Iran changes its behavior.” – READ MORE