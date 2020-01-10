Jillian Michaels On Lizzo: ‘Why Are We Celebrating Her Body?’ Won’t Be ‘Awesome If She Gets Diabetes’ (VIDEO)

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels generated controversy online by asking why people are supposed to care about singer Lizzo’s weight, correctly noting that obesity can cause a wide range of health problems.
Michaels made the comments on Wednesday during an interview on BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” where the subject of body positivity was brought up.
“I have to say, I have personally found and I love celebrities like Lizzo or Ashley Graham who are really preaching self-acceptance,” the host said.
.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.” pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b
“I love her music, yeah, 100 percent,” Michaels responded. “I don’t know anything about her, I’m sure she’s a cool, awesome chick.”
"Yeah, and I love that they're putting images out there that we normally don't get to see of bodies that we don't get to see being celebrated," the host continued.