Running Scared: Dem Adam Smith Retracts Demand That Pelosi Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate

Rep. Adam Smith (D., Wash.) on Thursday split from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on whether to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, but reversed his position later that morning.

The morning began with Smith, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, saying the time had come for Pelosi to put the impeachment articles in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). Within three hours, he tweeted an approval of Pelosi’s strategy.

“I think it is ,” Smith said on CNN’s New Day at 7:35 a.m. “I understand what the speaker is trying to do, basically trying to use the leverage of that to work with Democratic and Republican senators to try to get a reasonable trial, a trial that would actually show evidence, bring out witnesses. But at the end of the day just like we control it in the House, Mitch McConnell controls it in the Senate.”

At 10:10 a.m., however, Smith said he “misspoke” when he discussed Pelosi’s strategy. In a series of tweets, he recanted his words on CNN and said he “wholeheartedly” supports Pelosi’s decision. – READ MORE