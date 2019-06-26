Omar Claims Student Loan Debt ‘Is Not the Result of Bad Choices,’ Drafts Bill With Sanders to Forgive Loans (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) claimed that student debt is not the result of poor financial planning but rather the fault of stingy Wall Street workers who don’t want to foot the bill.

Omar, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.), held a press conference on their proposed legislation that would cancel the student debt of as many as 45 million Americans.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar says 45 million Americans who made the decision to take out student loans to go to college are victims: “Student debt is not the result of bad choices or behavior” pic.twitter.com/iB0ThpdAIR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2019

In total, Sanders’ bill would cover $1.6 trillion in student loan repayments for students who took on debt to get their degree. This repayment would be made by placing a tax on stock, bond, and derivatives transactions, which could rake in as much as $2.2 trillion over 10 years.

The bill does not address the ever-rising costs of tuition at universities, instead only focusing on the debt that exists today. – READ MORE