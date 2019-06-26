US Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she’s ‘not going to the f—ing White House’ (VIDEO)

The all-star co-captain of the U.S. Women’s soccer team says she’s “not going to the f—ing White House” if her team wins the World Cup.

During an interview with Eight By Eight Magazine on Tuesday, Megan Rapinoe scoffed at a question about whether or not she’s “excited” about going to the White House, assuming her team wins the World Cup.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited… I doubt it.”

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

Rapinoe had previously visited the White House in 2015 under President Obama. A report from the Washington Post suggested that the White House has mostly snubbed women’s teams, not inviting WNBA champions in the past two years or the NCAA women’s champions in 2018. – READ MORE