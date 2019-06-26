Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Is Another Fake News Disaster

The slow-motion trainwreck that has come to define Trump-accuser E. Jean Carroll’s publicity blitz has been painful to watch, one more example of our corrupt media — as a means to smear Trump — psychologically abusing someone who is obviously unwell and unreliable.

Things finally came to a head on Monday night when Carroll slurred something so outrageous even CNN’s basement-rated Anderson Cooper was speechless.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy – think of the fantasies,” she said.

Rather than follow up on that insanity, a visibly and audibly rattled Cooper — his voice shaking and stumbling — responded with “Hmm, we’re, uh, gunna take a quick break.”

Untill now, the media’s worst act of exploitation in pursuit of Trump came last year when an obviously unstable and tormented Sam Nunberg (a low-level Trump campaign flunky) was sucked dry by vultures like Jake Tapper and Erin Burnett until his public meltdown made him useless to the anti-Trump cause.

Even after Burnett said she smelled alcohol on his breath, Nunberg was kept on the air for 45 minutes — a violation of journalistic ethics that would have been unthinkable prior to Trump winning the presidency.


