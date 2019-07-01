Perez: Giving Health Care to Illegal Immigrants Is ‘Not a Handout’ (VIDEO)

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said on Sunday that the Democratic platform of providing health insurance to illegal immigrants is “not a handout” during an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace.

Last week’s Democratic debates sparked a call among the candidates to have the government provide health care for illegal immigrants. All 10 Democratic 2020 candidates at Thursday night’s debate raised their hand when asked if their healthcare plans would provide coverage to illegal immigrants.

“Every person on that stage, all ten of them said that they would provide health insurance coverage for people in this country illegally either under Obamacare for “Medicare for all,” whichever they supported. No talk about preconditions, not paying in taxes, the basic point was we were in this country legally or illegally, you get health insurance coverage,” Wallace said. – READ MORE