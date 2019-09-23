Omar: Biden Is Not Progressive Enough

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) said presidential candidate Joe Biden does not fit the progressive agenda that she believes people want.

“There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country. And I would say he is not one of them,” Omar said on Saturday when asked about Biden.

During her keynote speech at the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum, Omar said she wanted “a president who realizes we are not just fighting for one election, we are fighting for the very soul of our democracy and what society we want to become.”

The Guardian asked Omar whether Biden could be the candidate she described.

"I think it has been very clear to many of the people who have been creating the kind of movement that is exciting generations that we want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have, and he doesn't​," Omar said.