Climate Kids Confess Their ‘Sins’ to Potted Houseplants in Disturbing Ritual

This disturbing “plant prayer” ritual went down at the Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan.

The supposedly “Christian” group, not only confessed their sins to the grouping of plants, they also shared regret, joy, hope, and sorrow with the potted plants.

By the way, “Christians” don’t pray to houseplants. Sorry progressives.

Honestly, those poor potted houseplants were probably sitting there, cringing the whole time this disturbing ritual was going on.

Today in chapel, we confessed to plants. Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor. What do you confess to the plants in your life? pic.twitter.com/tEs3Vm8oU4 — Union Seminary (@UnionSeminary) September 17, 2019

Students at a seminary in New York City recently confessed their sins to plants during a chapel service, an experience that drew nationwide ridicule but that a campus spokesman defended as a “beautiful, moving ritual” in a statement to The College Fix.

On Tuesday, Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan shared on its Twitter account a photo of a group of students speaking to an arrangement of house plants. “Today in chapel, we confessed to plants. Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor. What do you confess to the plants in your life?” the tweet read. – READ MORE