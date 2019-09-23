‘Climate’ protesters litter, burn garbage to save planet (VIDEO)

In order to save the planet, “climate change” protesters are littering and burning garbage in the streets of Washington, DC.

Agitators blocked traffic on Monday, dancing in the streets and threw confetti in the air.

The climate protesters are now throwing confetti and dancing in the intersection while chanting “Climate Justice, now!” pic.twitter.com/ozkZZVLJuT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Climate bedwetters burn trash to save the planet at #shutdownDC. pic.twitter.com/iMiT45eHj9 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 23, 2019

“Stop the lies!” one sign read. “Renewables save money & lives.”

Protesters flung paper into the air and it blew across the street, as they chanted “Climate justice now!” – READ MORE