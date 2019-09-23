‘Climate’ protesters litter, burn garbage to save planet (VIDEO)

In order to save the planet, “climate change” protesters are littering and burning garbage in the streets of Washington, DC.

Agitators blocked traffic on Monday, dancing in the streets and threw confetti in the air.

“Stop the lies!” one sign read. “Renewables save money & lives.”

Protesters flung paper into the air and it blew across the street, as they chanted “Climate justice now!” – READ MORE

