Suspect had 60 roosters, cockfighting equipment, drugs, NY authorities say

A man was arrested near New York City on Friday after authorities found him in possession of at least 60 roosters, an injured pit bull, cockfighting equipment and drugs, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Reynaldo Bonilla, 40, was arrested at his home in Bay Shore, N.Y., on Long Island, after officers from the Suffolk County Police Department searched two locations, according to a news release from police.

Authorities said they found cocaine and marijuana, in addition to money and drug-packaging materials.

In their search of a second location, authorities discovered the birds and cockfighting equipment, at which point the Suffolk County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) was called to the scene, Chief Roy Gross said.

Authorities seized more than 60 roosters that appeared to have been trained to fight, as well as “fighting paraphernalia” and a fighting ring, an SPCA news release said. The seized equipment included razor blade-like spurs that are attached to the roosters when they fight and “little boxing gloves” that protect the birds when they train, Gross told the Associated Press. – READ MORE