Navy Destroyer Tests China’s Claim to Disputed S. China Sea Islands

A Navy destroyer sailed close to disputed South China Sea islands in a direct challenge to Chinese maritime claims over the strategic waterway.

U.S. and allied warships and aircraft have stepped up naval and air patrols to challenge China’s claims to control about 90 percent of the South China Sea. The USS Wayne E. Meyer, a guided-missile destroyer, conducted a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea on Friday.

“This freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the Pacific Fleet, said in a statement.

Mommsen did not disclose details of the location, or whether Chinese warships shadowed the Meyer and tried to order it out of the area, a practice followed during past encounters.

The Meyer conducted a similar passage in late August near Fiery Cross Reef and Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, located in the southern part of the sea.

China’s military denounced the warship operation as “navigational hegemony.” – READ MORE