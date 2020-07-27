Oklahoma Preparing ‘Back the Blue’ Legislation Supporting Police

Oklahoma lawmakers announced new “Back the Blue” legislation Tuesday to offer increased support to police forces in the state.

State Rep. Kyle Hilbert (R) and state Sen. James Leewright (R) are leading an effort to increase pay for Oklahoma State Police, offer better retirement plans, compensate families when those officers are lost in the line of duty, and better support local police departments.

It is a hard sell during a time of national division, when race and police brutality are at the forefront of a heated conversation ignited by the killing of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department. Protests, both peaceful and decidedly not, continue across the United States, while politicians on both sides respond with diametrically opposed approaches to the issue. – READ MORE

