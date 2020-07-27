Civil rights activist Bob Woodson: Low-income Blacks being ‘bamboozled and hustled and scammed’ by Democrats

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson, founder of the Woodson Center, ripped Democratic mayors such as Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot for blaming Republicans and the status of gun control legislation, among other things, for continued violent unrest in their jurisdictions.

Woodson reacted on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to both host Tucker Carlson’s commentary on Chicago and the state of the African-American community at large.

“Lori Lightfoot will tell you — and it’s not just Lori Lightfoot, by a mile — but she cares so deeply about the poorest people in her city. Should we believe that?” Carlson asked Woodson.

“Absolutely not,” he replied. “I believe that the salvation of this country … will be the sleeping giant: When low-income Blacks wake up and realize that they are being bamboozled and hustled and scammed by people like Lori Lightfoot and others — they are going to realize that they must address the enemy within.”

“The left derives this moral authority as being of legitimate representatives of the poor,” he said, pointing to another liberal city facing weeks of violence and unrest — Portland, Ore.

Woodson said a “metaphor” for Democrats’ assumed “moral authority” over minority communities was when a white demonstrator reportedly stepped in front of Black law enforcement during the protests and said “f— the police.” – READ MORE

