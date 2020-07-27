MSNBC Historian Warns: Many Trump Voters ‘Not Going to Tell Pollsters’

Historian Jon Meacham on Friday evening warned Democrats that even though former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by double digits in nearly every poll 100 days before Election Day, a lot of people who will vote “for the incumbent are not going to tell pollsters.”

He said on MSNBC that Biden’s “campaign is being careful about this as well” because they know “it’s a long way to go.”

Meacham added that 100 days is “endless” and “an eternity” in a campaign, not the least “because of the tumult of this remarkable year.”

He referenced questions about the economy and the Coronavirus pandemic in addition to “the inherent instability” of the president. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --