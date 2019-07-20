Oklahoma man allegedly raped toddler in McDonald’s restroom during daycare field trip: police

An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a McDonald’s restroom on Tuesday while she was on a daycare field trip.

Joshua David Kabatra, 37, was arrested on two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts with a child following the incident at a McDonald’s in Midwest City Okla., Oklahoma City’s Fox 25 reported.

The four-year-old girl left her caretakers to use a restroom located within the McDonald’s play area, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Oklahoma City’s KWTV-DT.

One of the caretakers who went to check on the girl found that the restroom door was locked and began knocking. Kabatra eventually opened the door with his arms raised saying "I was just washing my hands," the caretaker told police. The child told the caretaker and police that Kabatra had touched her genital areas with both his hands and his own genitals.