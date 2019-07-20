Joy Behar wants to know why President Trump hasn’t been ‘brought up on charges of hate speech’ (VIDEO)

An exasperated Joy Behar confusedly asked why President Donald Trump hasn’t been “brought up on charges of hate speech” during Thursday’s edition of “The View.”

Behar and the other co-hosts were discussing the controversial tweets from the president telling four female members of Congress to go back to their home countries, despite only one being an immigrant.

“He doesn’t care or doesn’t acknowledge the fact that what he is doing is possibly inviting violence towards these women, and women who are saying this is wrong. I don’t like this,” said Whoopi Goldberg. – READ MORE

