Drag Queen Reads ‘What Color Is Your Underwear?’ to Young Children

A “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at a Dallas, Texas, library last Saturday featured two drag queens, one of whom read the story What Color Is Your Underwear? to small children.

More than 50 parents brought their children to the story hour held at the Grauwyler Park Branch Library and hosted by drag queens “Cassie Nova” (aka James Gary Love) and “Jenna Skyy” (aka Joel S. Hoselton).

“My little cousin dressed me,” Cassie, with pink and orange hair, told the children, reported Dallas Voice. “So, I’m wearing A LOT!”

Cassie reportedly also read My Cat Jack to the children, encouraging them to yawn, stretch, and scratch like cats.

