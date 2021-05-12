‘BIDEN’S AMERICA’: Gas Stations In Multiple States Run Out Of Fuel, Sparking Panic

Americans in multiple states are arriving at their local gas stations expecting to be able to fill up their gas tanks only to discover that the gas stations are out of fuel.

“Gas stations along the Southeast coast are beginning to feel the pinch from the shutdown of the biggest oil pipeline in the US due to a crippling cyberattack believed to be orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group,” The New York Post reported. “The closure of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, which carries more than 100 million gallons of fuel from Texas to New Jersey each day, has stretched into its fifth day.”

On social media, multiple videos went viral of people showing that their gas stations were out of fuel in states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, and others. Panic buying might be playing a role in gas stations running out of fuel, although it is hard to tell based on initial reports.

The gas shortage comes after Biden was dealt another blow late last week following a disastrous jobs report that was released for April that showed that the economy missed new job expectations by more than 700,000 jobs. Biden has repeatedly been compared to former President Jimmy Carter. – READ MORE

