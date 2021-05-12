‘BIDEN’S AMERICA’: Gas Stations In Multiple States Run Out Of Fuel, Sparking Panic

Americans in multiple states are arriving at their local gas stations expecting to be able to fill up their gas tanks only to discover that the gas stations are out of fuel.

“Gas stations along the Southeast coast are beginning to feel the pinch from the shutdown of the biggest oil pipeline in the US due to a crippling cyberattack believed to be orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group,” The New York Post reported. “The closure of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, which carries more than 100 million gallons of fuel from Texas to New Jersey each day, has stretched into its fifth day.”

On social media, multiple videos went viral of people showing that their gas stations were out of fuel in states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, and others. Panic buying might be playing a role in gas stations running out of fuel, although it is hard to tell based on initial reports.

This is Joe Biden’s America pic.twitter.com/zQlNLT4bip — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 11, 2021

This is crazy. I stopped for gas just now having no idea what was happening. It’s out. People here told me they’d been to other stations and found the same. pic.twitter.com/7LDVdUXPo4 — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 11, 2021

Gas stations are running out, Plymouth NC lines are around the building. 4 stations are out. #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/TcIwRpCsBG — Fly on the wall (@Huge2na) May 11, 2021

Gas shortage thread

Florida👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Geampws58G — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

Georgia 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YbccExcGY5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

North Carolina pic.twitter.com/IgptkPOk0p — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

South Carolina pic.twitter.com/YMhmpfDkAe — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

Alabama 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/krSWXzp5IS — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

Virginia 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/CLmvWWLI26 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

Arkansas 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/EfdK47MWWO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2021

Literally backed up to the street gas n go hwy 58 Chattanooga tn ..said most gas stations are sold out of gas ⛽ pic.twitter.com/49gf2HNXrU — Lisa Skinner Escalante (@Lisa_skinnypig) May 10, 2021

The gas shortage comes after Biden was dealt another blow late last week following a disastrous jobs report that was released for April that showed that the economy missed new job expectations by more than 700,000 jobs. Biden has repeatedly been compared to former President Jimmy Carter. – READ MORE

