Oil and gas company turns tables on eco-friendly North Face with new ad campaign: ‘No chance’ they’d ‘exist’ without fossil fuels

An oil and gas company in Colorado is trolling The North Face in a new ad campaign calling out the popular apparel maker’s hypocrisy regarding fossil fuels.

Denver-based company Liberty Oilfield Services launched the witty ad campaign, coined, “Thank you, North Face,” on Thursday by putting up billboards near the outdoor recreation company’s Denver offices, Fox Business reported.

In addition to the billboards, Liberty also launched a website and produced a video ad to be streamed on social media platforms.

The move reportedly came as a response to The North Face’s decision to deny an order of jackets to a Texas oil and gas company last year reportedly because the apparel maker didn’t want to be associated with a fossil fuel business.

In the social media video, Liberty CEO Chris Wright expresses his tongue-in-cheek gratitude toward The North Face for its reliance on oil and gas to produce the vast majority of its products.

“Globally, 60% of all clothing fibers are made out of oil and gas. For North Face, it is likely 90% or more,” Wright noted.- READ MORE

