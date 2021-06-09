Gov. Cuomo’s $2.5M In Legal Bills Could Be Paid For By New York Taxpayers

The federal probe into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office is about $2.5 million currently, a cost that could be paid for by taxpayers.

The federal probe into New York Gov. Cuomo’s office allegedly fudging the numbers on nursing homes in the state during the coronavirus pandemic combined with multiple sexual harassment charges reportedly stand at about $2.5 million currently. And, it’s a cost that could be paid for by taxpayers.

This is a possibility is according to an Associated Press story on Tuesday.

“Taxpayers are set to foot the bill for a $2.5 million contract for lawyers representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office in an ongoing federal investigation over his administration’s handling of COVID-19 data in nursing homes, the governor said Wednesday,” the Associated Press reported.

AP continued, “Legal bills are mounting as Cuomo and his administration fight back allegations that he abused his power by sexually harassing and assaulting female employees and other women, publishing his COVID-19 leadership book in violation of state ethics laws, providing priority COVID-19 tests to his family in spring 2020 and minimizing the state’s tally of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.” – READ MORE

