Facebook Reveals How Long They Are Suspending Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be suspended from Facebook for at least two years.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook’s VP of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, wrote in a blog post on Friday.

He continued, “We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

After two years, the social media platform will “look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.” When the suspension is lifted, “There will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts.”

Acknowledging the penalties Facebook applies or does not apply “will be controversial,” Clegg added, “We know today’s decision will be criticized by many people on opposing sides of the political divide — but our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --