Devin Nunes warns Jeff Sessions that FBI may have violated criminal statutes with FISA applications

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., informed the Justice Department on Thursday that the FBI may have violated criminal statutes when it sought Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to spy on ex-Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

The move comes two days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the DOJ’s inspector general will investigate the alleged FISA abuses.

In a letter sent to Sessions, Nunes wrote that the apparent use of the controversial “Trump dossier” to make the case for spying on Page suggests a “clear violation” of FBI protocols because it contained unverified information. And such a breach of protocol may have violated five criminal statutes, including conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and contempt of court.

Nunes asked Sessions to answer two questions. One concerns the FBI protocols that appear to have been violated, via the 2011 Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide. Nunes asked if there has been an update to the October 2011 version, which said “only documented and verified information may be used to support FBI applications to the court.”

The second question asked what steps the DOJ or the FBI has taken to “hold accountable those officials who violated these protocols,” if the guide has not been updated since 2011. – READ MORE

