Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank

Tip for aspiring bank robbers: Don’t use your real name on the slip of paper you’re using to demand other people’s money.

Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI.

Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly robbed a U.S. Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday morning, the FBI said. (Cleveland Division of the FBI via WJW)

He’s accused of passing a note to the teller — but the note was written on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles…complete with the alleged crook’s full name and address.

“When the teller took the note, and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name. He had used a note that he had used earlier at the BMV and it had his name on it,” said Special Agent Vicki Anderson, of the FBI’s Cleveland field office, told WJW. – READ MORE