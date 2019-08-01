ICE’s most wanted alleged human-trafficker nabbed in Michigan

Federal agents apprehended a member of Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Most Wanted List Wednesday who has been on the run for more than two years for his alleged role in operating a large-scale human trafficking and drug operation out of a Detroit motel.

FBI RE-EVALUATES HUMAN TRAFFICKING STING OPERATION

Darrick Bell, 50, was arrested at the Econo Lodge, a motel in Monroe, Mich., an ICE spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press.

NEW: U.S. Marshals say they have nabbed Darrick Bell, 50, aka Tone or Ghost, wanted in connection with a human trafficking operation at the notorious, now-demolished Victory Inn on Michigan Ave. at the Detroit/Dearborn border. — Maryann Struman (@mastruman) August 1, 2019

Bell–also known as Tone or Ghost– was nabbed at the motel on Wednesday with about $12,000 in cash and cocaine, the Detroit Free Press reported. A woman was also arrested. – READ MORE

