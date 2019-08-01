NYC 9/11 Top Cop Confirms Trump Was ‘Constantly’ at Ground Zero

After the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, President Donald Trump was “constantly” at Ground Zero “motivating” and “inspiring” first responders during their rescue efforts, confirmed Bernie Kerik — who served as New York City’s police commissioner at the time — in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host John Hayward.

News media outlets such as CNN and Vox characterized Trump as mendacious following Trump’s recollection of 9/11 and its aftermath during public remarks on Monday regarding his signing into law an extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

“I was sitting there when he said that,” shared Kerik of Trump’s aforementioned remarks. “I didn’t think one thing of the remarks, because I know they’re true. … I must have seen down there — I don’t know — I want to say between five and ten times walking through Ground Zero, talking to the first responders — motivating, inspiring, whatever you want to call it — and he wasn’t the only one.”

Kerik continued, "There's a litany list of people, celebrities sports figures … that came down to Ground Zero constantly. These are the people — the celebrities and sports figures — they went through there constantly trying to inspire the men and women that were down there."