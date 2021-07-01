Ohio Legislature Passes Bill to Ban Coronavirus Vaccine Requirements

The Ohio legislature passed a ban mandating a coronavirus vaccine as a condition to attend a college or university in the fall.

Shortly before breaking for a summer recess, legislators passed an amendment to a bill that would prohibit public schools and universities from requiring students to obtain a vaccine “available under emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” WKYC reported. That includes all three coronavirus vaccines.

A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine (R) indicated he would veto a similar bill. This bill exempts public hospitals, as well as private schools and universities.

“This is about personal rights, and it’s also about making sure our students are protected,” amendment sponsor, state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R) said during debate.

“I think there is a concern that there might be a movement toward requiring vaccination when it’s not really clear that that is necessary in order for those age groups to prevent the spread of disease,” House Speaker Bob Cupp (R) told reporters.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R) said he had heard “At least one large, urban district indicated that all students will be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine” and the intent of the legislation was to prevent a “hodgepodge” of different rules based on district or school. – READ MORE

