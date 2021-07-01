Another Unarmed Trump-Supporting Grandma Charged In Jan 6 Capitol Breach

A 69-year-old grandmother from Los Angeles was arrested Monday and charged in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Lois Lynn McNicoll was charged with entering the Capitol and released on a $10,000 bond.

“For her participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, she was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds,” Conan Daily reported.

A month earlier, an FBI special agent interviewed McNicoll at her workplace, the report said: “She told the agent that she went to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, to hear Trump speak then entered the U.S. Capitol but denied taking photos and videos while inside the building.”

“In a voluntary interview, McNicoll allegedly told the FBI that she knew about the U.S. Capitol’s barriers and security measures, but still claimed ‘she did not feel that she was doing anything wrong,’” HuffPo’s Ryan J. Reilly reported Monday, citing court documents.

“…the red and white flag draped across McNicoll’s shoulders appears to be a variant of California’s state flag — The Bear Flag — where the words CALIFORNIA REPUBLIC have been replaced by the words TRUMP COUNTRY.” pic.twitter.com/uXh4m9VTeZ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 28, 2021

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, a 49-year-old unarmed grandmother of five presiding in Indiana on Friday was the first to be sentenced in relation to the breach — a breach some in the media have likened to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

“An unarmed grandmother from Indiana on Wednesday was the first to be sentenced in connection to the January 6 Capitol breach after she pleaded guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building,” The Daily Wire reported. “A judge sentenced Anna Morgan-Lloyd to three years of probation, $500 in restitution, and 40 hours of community service. Under the terms of her probation, the 49-year-old is also banned from owning a firearm.”

Morgan-Lloyd did not participate in any violence and was only in the Capitol building for an estimated 10 minutes, according to court documents. The agreement helped her avoid a potential six months behind bars.

“I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day,” Morgan-Lloyd said in court, according to the IndyStar. “I would’ve never been there if I had a clue it was going to turn out that way because it was never my intent to be a part of anything that is so disgraceful to the American people.”

The women’s attorney bizarrely had her client read books like “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” and watch Netflix’s “Mudbound” and documentaries “Slavery by Another Name” and “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.”

Some of the content was referenced in Morgan-Lloyd’s mea culpa to the court, which was apparently vital in the agreement for probation.

“Some of these defendants are not going to do what you did. They’re not going to say they did anything wrong. They, to this day, would still participate in the demonstration,” said Federal Judge Royce Lamberth. “… I don’t want to create the impression that probation is the automatic outcome here because it’s not going to be.” – READ MORE

