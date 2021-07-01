Report: Biden Officials Rethinking Coronavirus Measures amid Fears of Variant Surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the Delta variant as one of “concern.” The variant comprises roughly 20 percent of infections in the United States and has prompted the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to urge fully vaccinated individuals to, again, wear masks.

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses,” W.H.O. official Dr. Mariangela Simao said last week. “They still need to protect themselves.”

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” she continued. “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene … the physical distance, avoid crowding.”