Report: Biden Officials Rethinking Coronavirus Measures amid Fears of Variant Surge

The spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus is reportedly “forcing” Biden administration officials to “rethink Covid-19 measures,” which could include re-instituting mask mandates — even among vaccinated people — according to reports.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the Delta variant as one of “concern.” The variant comprises roughly 20 percent of infections in the United States and has prompted the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to urge fully vaccinated individuals to, again, wear masks.
“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses,” W.H.O. official Dr. Mariangela Simao said last week. “They still need to protect themselves.”
“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” she continued. “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene … the physical distance, avoid crowding.”
“This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing,” Simao added.
While the CDC has not updated its mask guidance, which currently relieves vaccinated individuals from wearing face coverings, the Delta variant is now “forcing officials to rethink Covid-19 measures, even for the vaccinated,” – READ MORE
