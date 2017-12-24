Ohio Governor John Kasich Signs Down Syndrome Abortion Ban Into Law

On Friday, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed into law a bill that prohibits doctors from performing abortions on infants prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The bill, referred to as the “Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act,” made its final passage through the state legislature on December 13, moving on to the governor’s desk to be officially signed.

According to Cleveland.com:

Under the law, doctors who know of a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis and perform an abortion could be charged with a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison. There is no punishment for the woman who seeks the abortion.

Additionally, according to the Associated Press, the law “requires the state medical board to revoke the physician’s license if convicted.” – READ MORE

