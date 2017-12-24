2017 Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2000

This was the strongest year for consumer sentiment in the twenty-first century.

The University of Michigan said Friday that on average consumer sentiment in 2017 was at its highest level since 2000. Low unemployment and stronger than expected economic growth have helped boost U.S. household optimism about the economy.

December registered a small decline in consumer sentiment, the University of Michigan said. The index slipped to 95.9, down from 98.5 and 100.7 in October, which as the highest reading since 2004.

Americans are still very happy with current economic conditions. The index tracking current conditions ticked up a bit in December to 113.8 from 113.5. But the index for expectations about the future fell to 84.3. This was 88.9 in November.” – READ MORE

