Joe Scarborough, Who Proposed Bill to Leave the UN, Blasts Nikki Haley for Criticizing UN

On Friday, MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough blasted the Trump administration’s response to a United Nations General Assembly resolution the day before criticizing the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and planning to move the U.S. embassy there.

Ironically, Scarborough himself, as a Republican member of Congress, introduced a bill that would end U.S. membership in the U.N. and scrap the institution.

In 1995, Rep. Joe Scarborugh (R-FL) proposed the “United Nations Withdrawal Act.” It proposed: “Effective 4 years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the United States Mission to the United Nations shall be closed and all staff and any remaining functions of such office shall be carried out through the Secretary of State and the Department of State.”

The bill also proposed reducing U.S. contributions to the United Nations by 25 percent each year over the four-year period until the U.S. left the organization entirely. It terminated all American contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations after four years, including any fund supporting American personnel involved in peacekeeping missions. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *