Ohio Governor: ‘It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year’ (VIDEO)

The governor of Ohio said Sunday he wouldn’t be surprised if schools would be closed for the remainder of year due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with fill-in host Brianna Keiler to discuss what he was doing in his state to protect residents from the coronavirus, which has killed 57 people in the United States so far, though no one in Ohio has died so far. Keiler told DeWine that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said “that school closures of 2-4 weeks are actually unlikely to have an impact on mitigating the spread of this virus.” She then said she wondered whether Ohio schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year and asked if it was possible.

The odds are “this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year,” Ohio @GovMikeDeWine says about the long-term impact of the coronavirus. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/i0luWcQVzX — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 15, 2020

“Absolutely,” DeWine responded. “This is all projections. I’m just going by what medical experts are telling us. This may not peak until the latter part of April or May. So, we’ve informed the superintendents while we closed schools for three weeks, that the odds are this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year.” – READ MORE

