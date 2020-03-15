CNN’s Jim Acosta blasted for ‘trying to hurt Trump and divide’ America with coronavirus report

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s latest report has been labeled “idiotic” and a “‘so what?’ moment” by critics who feel it’s simply the liberal network’s latest attempt to weaponize coronavirus against President Trump.

Acosta’s story headlined, “Source: Trump is concerned about coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus,” cited a single source “close to” the president who said Trump is uneasy after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is the most idiotic thing I’ve seen all week. And this week that’s saying something,” Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News. “Of course, ‘Trump is concerned about coming into contact with people infected with coronavirus.’ We all are. And we’re all supposed to be. That’s how you stop a virus, by being concerned about who you interact with and taking precautions.”

“I know Jim Acosta hates Trump. But this is even stupid for one of the most ridiculous figures in the history of journalism. What’s amazing is Acosta isn’t even good at trolling Trump. All he does is embarrass CNN and further degrade the news industry,” Gainor said. “CNN is trying to hurt Trump and divide our country in a time of national crisis.”

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that Acosta’s story “clearly falls into the category of ‘this is not news’” and simply the latest example of CNN’s anti-Trump business model. – READ MORE

